AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 5 5600

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
AMD Ryzen 5 5600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 5 5600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600 and 3700X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600
  • Newer - released 2-years and 8-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 5 5600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2019 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 2 Vermeer
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 35x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 3.8 billions -
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600 or Ryzen 7 3700X?
