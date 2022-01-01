AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 5 5600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Ryzen 5 5600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
75
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
86
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600
- Newer - released 2-years and 8-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1352
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12212
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2687
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22943
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8827
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|July 7, 2019
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Vermeer
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|3.8 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
