We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 3700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700X and 5700X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700X +13%
1529
Ryzen 7 3700X
1351
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700X +16%
14280
Ryzen 7 3700X
12266
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X and Ryzen 7 3700X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 15, 2022 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Model number Vermeer -
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 90°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Ryzen 7 5700X?
