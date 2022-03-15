AMD Ryzen 7 5700X vs Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X against the 3.6 GHz Ryzen 7 3700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700X +13%
1529
1351
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700X +16%
14280
12266
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2703
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22883
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8812
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 15, 2022
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3
|Zen 2
|Model number
|Vermeer
|-
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
