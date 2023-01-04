AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX vs Ryzen 9 7940HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX with 16-cores against the 4.0 GHz Ryzen 9 7940HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7945HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 5 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7945HX +14%
1949
1707
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7945HX +91%
34830
18267
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7945HX +7%
2015
1891
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7945HX +20%
18854
15716
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 610M
|Radeon 780M
CPU
|P-Cores
|16
|8
|P-Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.4 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|Total Cores
|16
|8
|Total Threads
|32
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|40x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|25 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|4 nm
|Socket
|FL1
|FP8
|TDP
|55-75 W (configurable)
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 610M
|Radeon 780M
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|768
|TMUs
|8
|48
|ROPs
|4
|32
|Execution Units
|2
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
