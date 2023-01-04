Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 7945HX or Ryzen 9 7940HS: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX with 16-cores against the 4.0 GHz Ryzen 9 7940HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7945HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7940HS and 7945HX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 5 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7945HX +91%
34830
Ryzen 9 7940HS
18267
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7945HX +20%
18854
Ryzen 9 7940HS
15716
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX and Ryzen 9 7940HS

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2023 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Dragon Range) Zen 4 (Phoenix)
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Radeon 780M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 16 8
P-Threads 32 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 4.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 5.2 GHz
Total
Total Cores 16 8
Total Threads 32 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 40x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 64MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 25 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 4 nm
Socket FL1 FP8
TDP 55-75 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 610M Radeon 780M
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 3000 MHz
Shading Units 128 768
TMUs 8 48
ROPs 4 32
Execution Units 2 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 7945HX
0.49 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7940HS
8.12 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
Memory Size 64 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX official page AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

