Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores against the 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
56
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
74
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2103 vs 1785 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1555
Ryzen 9 7945HX +25%
1951
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12422
Ryzen 9 7945HX +178%
34489
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3877
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22252
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1790
Ryzen 9 7945HX +18%
2117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12739
Ryzen 9 7945HX +55%
19759
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|May 7, 2022
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M1
|Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|16
|P-Threads
|8
|32
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.2 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|5.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|2
|-
|E-Threads
|2
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|16
|Total Threads
|10
|32
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|25x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|57 billions
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FL1
|TDP
|30 W
|55-75 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|-
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|4096
|128
|TMUs
|256
|8
|ROPs
|128
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|60 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|28
