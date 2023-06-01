Apple M2 Max vs M1 Max
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 Max with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Max are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
- Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1997 vs 1785 points
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
Benchmarks
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|Apple
|Released
|June 1, 2023
|May 7, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|ARMv8
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Max GPU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Performance
|Cores
|12
|10
|Threads
|12
|10
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|30 W
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Max GPU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|4096
|TMUs
|-
|256
|ROPs
|-
|128
|TGP
|-
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|96 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1