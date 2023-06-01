Home > CPU Comparisons > M2 Max or M1 Max: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 Max with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Max are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
M2 Max
83
M1 Max
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
M2 Max
71
M1 Max
57
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
M2 Max
95
M1 Max
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
M2 Max
80
M1 Max
74

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and Max
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1997 vs 1785 points
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +5%
1619
M1 Max
1545
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max +26%
15700
M1 Max
12448
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M2 Max
n/a
M1 Max
3868
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M2 Max
n/a
M1 Max
22446
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +12%
2006
M1 Max
1792
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max +18%
15013
M1 Max
12735
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 Max and M1 Max

General

Vendor Apple Apple
Released June 1, 2023 May 7, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 ARMv8
Socket Apple M-Socket Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 12 10
Threads 12 10
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP 30 W 30 W

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Max GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units - 4096
TMUs - 256
ROPs - 128
TGP - 60 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
M2 Max
n/a
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 96 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

