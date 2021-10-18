Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Max or Ryzen Threadripper 3960X: what's better?

Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X

Apple M1 Max
VS
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
Apple M1 Max
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X (desktop) with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3960X and Max
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
  • Consumes up to 89% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3960X – 30 vs 280 Watt
  • Around 314.23 GB/s (329%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1280 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 14 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max
12634
Ryzen Threadripper 3960X +178%
35086
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max
12822
Ryzen Threadripper 3960X +74%
22270

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Max and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 November 25, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Zen 2
Model number - 3960X
Socket Apple M-Socket sTRX4
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) No

Performance

Cores 10 24
Threads 10 48
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 38x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 128MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors 57 billions 23.5 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
TDP 30 W 280 W
Max. temperature - 68°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) -
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz -
Shading Units 4096 -
TMUs 256 -
ROPs 128 -
TGP 60 W -
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s 95.37 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X official page
PCI Express Version - 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 64

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X or Apple M1 Max?
