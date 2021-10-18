Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X (desktop) with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
74
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- Consumes up to 89% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3960X – 30 vs 280 Watt
- Around 314.23 GB/s (329%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1777 vs 1280 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 14 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +17%
1554
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12634
Ryzen Threadripper 3960X +178%
35086
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
55075
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Max +39%
1804
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12822
22270
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|November 25, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Zen 2
|Model number
|-
|3960X
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|sTRX4
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|24
|Threads
|10
|48
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|38x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|57 billions
|23.5 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|68°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|4096
|-
|TMUs
|256
|-
|ROPs
|128
|-
|TGP
|60 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|95.37 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|64
