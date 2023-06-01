Home > CPU Comparisons > M2 Max or M1 Pro: what's better?

Apple M2 Max vs M1 Pro

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 Max with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz M1 Pro with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Max are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
M2 Max
83
M1 Pro
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
M2 Max
71
M1 Pro
56
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
M2 Max
95
M1 Pro
92
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
M2 Max
80
M1 Pro
73

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and Max
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • Around 204.8 GB/s (100%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1997 vs 1771 points
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +5%
1619
M1 Pro
1539
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max +29%
15700
M1 Pro
12129
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M2 Max
n/a
M1 Pro
3854
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M2 Max
n/a
M1 Pro
22115
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +13%
2006
M1 Pro
1781
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max +19%
15013
M1 Pro
12588
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 Max and M1 Pro

General

Vendor Apple Apple
Released June 1, 2023 October 18, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 ARMv8
Socket Apple M-Socket Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Performance

Cores 12 10
Threads 12 10
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP 30 W 30 W

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Max GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units - 2048
TMUs - 128
ROPs - 64
TGP - 30 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
M2 Max
n/a
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 96 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

