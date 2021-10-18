Home > M1 Pro: performance and specs

M1 Pro - laptop processor produced by Apple for socket Apple M-Socket that has 10 cores and 10 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3200 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core).

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1540
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12346
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12785

General

Vendor Apple
Released October 18, 2021
Type Laptop
instruction set ARMv8
Socket Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Performance

Cores 10
Threads 10
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz
L1 Cache 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Transistors 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm
TDP 30 W

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz
Shading Units 2048
TMUs 128
ROPs 64
TGP 30 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

