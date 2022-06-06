Apple M2 vs M1 Pro
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz M1 Pro with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2
- Consumes up to 50% less energy than the M1 Pro – 15 vs 30 Watt
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 102.4 GB/s (100%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Supports up to 32 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
Benchmarks
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|Apple
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|ARMv8
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|8
|10
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|20 billions
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|30 W
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1456 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|2048
|TMUs
|64
|128
|ROPs
|32
|64
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
