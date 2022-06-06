Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M2 or M1 Pro: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz M1 Pro with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
Apple M2
100
M1 Pro
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and M2
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Consumes up to 50% less energy than the M1 Pro – 15 vs 30 Watt
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 102.4 GB/s (100%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 32 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +14%
1720
M1 Pro
1515
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
8674
M1 Pro +39%
12018
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2
n/a
M1 Pro
1737
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M2
10577
M1 Pro +18%
12451
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 and M1 Pro

General

Vendor Apple Apple
Released June 6, 2022 October 18, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 ARMv8
Socket Apple M-Socket Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 8 10
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 16MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 20 billions 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP 15 W 30 W

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock 500 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1456 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 1024 2048
TMUs 64 128
ROPs 32 64
Execution Units 128 -
TGP 15 W 30 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 24 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 102.4 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

PCI Express Version 4.0 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Pro or Apple M2?
