We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 Pro against the 2.4 GHz M2 Max. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Pro are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
M2 Pro
81
M2 Max
83
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
M2 Pro
66
M2 Max
71
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
M2 Pro
95
M2 Max
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
M2 Pro
77
M2 Max
80

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and Pro
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • Around 204.8 GB/s (100%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro
1616
M2 Max
1619
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro
14232
M2 Max +10%
15700
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro
1968
M2 Max +2%
2006
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro
14060
M2 Max +7%
15013
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max

General

Vendor Apple Apple
Released June 1, 2023 June 1, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 ARMv8
Socket Apple M-Socket Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU Apple M2 Max GPU

Performance

Cores 12 12
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP 30 W 30 W

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Pro GPU Apple M2 Max GPU
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 1398 MHz

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 32 GB 96 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

PCI Express Version 4.0 -

