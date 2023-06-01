Apple M2 Pro vs M2 Max
We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 Pro against the 2.4 GHz M2 Max. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Pro are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
- Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
- Around 204.8 GB/s (100%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|Apple
|Released
|June 1, 2023
|June 1, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|ARMv8
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Pro GPU
|Apple M2 Max GPU
Performance
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|30 W
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Pro GPU
|Apple M2 Max GPU
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|1398 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|96 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
