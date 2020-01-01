Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 10110U or Ryzen 3 3250U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 10110U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

Intel Core i3 10110U
Intel Core i3 10110U
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i3 10110U against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3250U and 10110U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 15 vs 25 Watt
  • 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 972 vs 670 points
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 10110U +22%
2385
Ryzen 3 3250U
1949
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 10110U +34%
1927
Ryzen 3 3250U
1440

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 10110U and AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 21, 2019 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen+
Model number i3-10110U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon RX Vega 3

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 12-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.66 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 10110U official page AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 10210U or Core i3 10110U
2. Ryzen 3 4300U or Core i3 10110U
3. Ryzen 5 3500U or Ryzen 3 3250U
4. Ryzen 3 2200G or Ryzen 3 3250U
5. Ryzen 3 4300U or Ryzen 3 3250U
6. Core i3 1005G1 or Ryzen 3 3250U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U or Intel Core i3 10110U?
EnglishРусский