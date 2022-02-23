Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1215U or Core i3 10110U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1215U vs i3 10110U

Intel Core i3 1215U
VS
Intel Core i3 10110U
Intel Core i3 1215U
Intel Core i3 10110U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz i3 10110U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10110U and 1215U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 56% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1521 vs 973 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +130%
5479
Core i3 10110U
2386
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +56%
3511
Core i3 10110U
2253
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +186%
11445
Core i3 10110U
4003
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +136%
4616
Core i3 10110U
1955
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1215U and i3 10110U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 August 21, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Comet Lake
Model number i3-1215U i3-10110U
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU) UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 6 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 12x 21x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 10MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 12-15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics 620
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 512 192
TMUs 32 24
ROPs 16 3
Execution Units 64 24
TGP 45 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1215U
1.43 TFLOPS
Core i3 10110U
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.66 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1215U official page Intel Core i3 10110U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 10110U or i3 1215U?
