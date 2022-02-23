Intel Core i3 1215U vs i3 10110U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz i3 10110U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
- Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 56% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1521 vs 973 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
n/a
1041
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +130%
5479
2386
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +56%
3511
2253
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +186%
11445
4003
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1215U +57%
1531
974
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U +136%
4616
1955
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-1215U
|i3-10110U
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|12x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|10MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|12-15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|192
|TMUs
|32
|24
|ROPs
|16
|3
|Execution Units
|64
|24
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1215U official page
|Intel Core i3 10110U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
