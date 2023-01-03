Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 13100F or Core i3 12100: what's better?

Intel Core i3 13100F vs i3 12100

Intel Core i3 13100F
VS
Intel Core i3 12100
Intel Core i3 13100F
Intel Core i3 12100

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i3 13100F against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12100 and 13100F
Advantages of Intel Core i3 13100F
  • Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 13100F +22%
9898
Core i3 12100
8086
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 13100F and i3 12100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number i3-13100F i3-12100
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 730

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 4
P-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (P) 3.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 4
Total Threads 8 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
TDP 58 W 60 W
Max. Boost TDP 89 W 89 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1400 MHz
Shading Units - 192
TMUs - 48
ROPs - 24
Execution Units - 24
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 13100F
n/a
Core i3 12100
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 13100F official page Intel Core i3 12100 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 12100 or i3 13100F?
