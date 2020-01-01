Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1035G7 or Ryzen 5 4500U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1035G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G7 with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4500U and 1035G7
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
  • Newer - released 5 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 12.64 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G7
1250
Ryzen 5 4500U +61%
2018
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G7
8574
Ryzen 5 4500U +33%
11369
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G7 +19%
1267
Ryzen 5 4500U
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1035G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-1035G7 -
Socket BGA-1526 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 6
Base Frequency 1.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 55.63 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1035G7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Intel Core i5 1035G7?
