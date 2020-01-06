Ryzen 5 4500U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 6 cores and 6 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2300 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 6.