AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

Ryzen 5 4500U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 6 cores and 6 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2300 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 6.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2018
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2485
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11369
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4376

Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released January 6, 2020
Type Laptop
Codename Zen 2
Socket FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 6
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x
L1 Cache 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm
TDP 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16

Comments

