AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
Ryzen 5 4500U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 6 cores and 6 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2300 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4000 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 8 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon RX Vega 6.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2018
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2485
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11369
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4376
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Socket
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
