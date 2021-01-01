Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 5 4500U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 5 4500U

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 4500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 15 vs 25 Watt
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 1, 2021 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Zen 3 Zen 2
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 6
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 23x
L1 Cache - 32K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W 15 W
Max. temperature 105°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

