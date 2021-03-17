Intel Core i5 11400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i5 11400 against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1526 vs 1203 points
- Around 6.29 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
- More powerful Radeon Vega 7 integrated graphics: 1.108 vs 0.35 TFLOPS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +7%
1330
1243
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +3%
9446
9144
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +14%
3017
2649
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +6%
17325
16286
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400 +29%
1521
1181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400 +8%
7205
6657
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 17, 2021
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|182 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-11400
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|448
|TMUs
|48
|28
|ROPs
|24
|7
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
