Intel Core i5 11400H vs Apple M2

Intel Core i5 11400H
VS
Apple M2
Intel Core i5 11400H
Apple M2

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 11400H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Around 51.2 GB/s (100%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +1%
1736
Apple M2
1720
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +6%
9236
Apple M2
8674
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H
6285
Apple M2 +68%
10577
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400H and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released May 11, 2021 June 6, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Tiger Lake H45 -
Model number i5-11400H -
Socket BGA-1787 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Apple M2 GPU

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 22-27x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 35-45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1456 MHz
Shading Units 128 1024
TMUs 16 64
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 16 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11400H
0.382 TFLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 or Intel Core i5 11400H?
