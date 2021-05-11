Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11400H or Ryzen 5 5600H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11400H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Intel Core i5 11400H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
Intel Core i5 11400H
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 11400H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H
5027
Ryzen 5 5600H +28%
6449

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11400H and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 January 12, 2021
Launch price 250 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-11400H -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11400H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 10750H or Intel Core i5 11400H
2. Intel Core i7 11800H or Intel Core i5 11400H
3. Intel Core i5 1140G7 or Intel Core i5 11400H
4. AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS or Intel Core i5 11400H
5. AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS or AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
7. AMD Ryzen 7 4800H or AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
8. AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Intel Core i5 11400H?
EnglishРусский