Intel Core i5 11400H vs i5 1135G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2-2.7 GHz Intel Core i5 11400H with 6-cores against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 11400H – 28 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +85%
3773
2036
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2767
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10274
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11400H +9%
1391
1280
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11400H +18%
5027
4246
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i5-11400H
|i5-1135G7
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 11400H official page
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
