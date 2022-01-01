Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs i3 1215U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1215U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i3 1215U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 15 vs 28 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1459 vs 1313 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1336
n/a
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5018
Core i3 1215U +9%
5463
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2711
Core i3 1215U +33%
3605
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10026
Core i3 1215U +25%
12507
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1307
Core i3 1215U +11%
1448
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +21%
4595
3799
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|i5-1135G7
|i3-1215U
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-24x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|10MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|512
|TMUs
|40
|32
|ROPs
|20
|16
|Execution Units
|80
|64
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 1215U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
2 (18.2%)
9 (81.8%)
Total votes: 11