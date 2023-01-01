Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1235U or Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1235U with 10-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6650U and 1235U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1235U and AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 April 20, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Model number i5-1235U -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 660M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 6
P-Threads 4 12
Base Frequency (P) 1.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 6
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 29x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP7
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 15-28 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 55 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 640 384
TMUs 40 24
ROPs 20 16
Execution Units 80 6
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1235U
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1235U official page AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U or Intel Core i5 1235U?
