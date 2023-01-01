Intel Core i5 1235U vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1235U with 10-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +3%
1512
1466
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6447
Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U +42%
9170
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3283
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13539
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +8%
1576
1453
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6018
Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U +10%
6626
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|April 20, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Model number
|i5-1235U
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 660M
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|6
|P-Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|0.9 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|6
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|TDP
|12-15 W (configurable)
|15-28 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|384
|TMUs
|40
|24
|ROPs
|20
|16
|Execution Units
|80
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1235U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
