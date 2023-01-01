Intel Core i7 1260P vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 1260P with 12-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1770 vs 1463 points
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +18%
1734
1466
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P +6%
9718
9170
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3314
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17210
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1260P +22%
1768
1453
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1260P +38%
9138
6626
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|April 20, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Model number
|i7-1260P
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon 660M
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|6
|P-Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.5 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|6
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|TDP
|20-28 W (configurable)
|15-28 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|64 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|384
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|16
|Execution Units
|96
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1260P official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1