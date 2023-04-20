AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U
- Cores: 6
- L3 cache: 16MB (shared)
- TDP: 15-28 W
- Transistor size: 6 nm
Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP7 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2900 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon 660M.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1466
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9170
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1453
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6626
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|April 20, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 660M
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|Total Threads
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|Socket
|FP7
|TDP
|15-28 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|TMUs
|24
|ROPs
|16
|Execution Units
|6
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.46 TFLOPS
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20