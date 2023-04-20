AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U

Cores: 6

6 L3 cache: 16MB (shared)

16MB (shared) TDP: 15-28 W

15-28 W Transistor size: 6 nm

Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP7 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2900 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon 660M.