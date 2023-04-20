Home > Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U

  • Cores: 6
  • L3 cache: 16MB (shared)
  • TDP: 15-28 W
  • Transistor size: 6 nm
Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP7 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2900 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon 660M.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1466
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9170
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1453
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6626
Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released April 20, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Integrated GPU Radeon 660M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6
P-Threads 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6
Total Threads 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Fabrication process 6 nm
Socket FP7
TDP 15-28 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz
Shading Units 384
TMUs 24
ROPs 16
Execution Units 6
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Comments

