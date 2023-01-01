Intel Core i5 1240P vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1240P with 12-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240P
- Has 6 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1240P +2%
1502
1466
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1240P +1%
9250
9170
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3262
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17296
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1240P +8%
1575
1453
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1240P +18%
7805
6626
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|April 20, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
|Model number
|i5-1240P
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 660M
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|6
|P-Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.7 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.2 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|6
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|TDP
|20-28 W (configurable)
|15-28 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|64 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|384
|TMUs
|40
|24
|ROPs
|20
|16
|Execution Units
|80
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1240P official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 6650U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
