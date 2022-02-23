Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1235U or Ryzen 7 5800H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1235U vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

Intel Core i5 1235U
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
Intel Core i5 1235U
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1235U with 10-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 1235U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and 1235U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800H – 15 vs 54 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U
11126
Ryzen 7 5800H +94%
21537
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U
4066
Ryzen 7 5800H +80%
7309
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1235U and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-U Cezanne
Model number i5-1235U -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 32x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 640 512
TMUs 40 32
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1235U
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800H
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1235U official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 5 5500U and Core i5 1235U
2. Apple M1 and Core i5 1235U
3. Ryzen 5 6600U and Core i5 1235U
4. Core i7 1250U and Core i5 1235U
5. Core i5 1245U and Core i5 1235U
6. Core i7 11800H and Ryzen 7 5800H
7. Core i7 12700H and Ryzen 7 5800H
8. Ryzen 9 5900HS and Ryzen 7 5800H
9. Core i7 11370H and Ryzen 7 5800H
10. Apple M1 and Ryzen 7 5800H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Intel Core i5 1235U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский