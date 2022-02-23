Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1240P or Core i3 1215U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1240P vs i3 1215U

Intel Core i5 1240P
VS
Intel Core i3 1215U
Intel Core i5 1240P
Intel Core i3 1215U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1240P with 12-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1215U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i3 1215U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1215U and 1240P
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240P
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1240P – 15 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1240P +87%
7188
Core i3 1215U
3846
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1240P and i3 1215U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Alder Lake-U
Model number i5-1240P i3-1215U
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) UHD Graphics (64EU)

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 12x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 10MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 640 512
TMUs 40 32
ROPs 20 16
Execution Units 80 64
TGP 15 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1240P
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i3 1215U
1.43 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1240P official page Intel Core i3 1215U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Intel Core i5 1240P
2. Apple M1 or Intel Core i5 1240P
3. Intel Core i7 1260P or i5 1240P
4. Intel Core i7 1250U or i5 1240P
5. Intel Core i5 1245U or i5 1240P
6. AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Intel Core i3 1215U
7. Intel Core i5 1245U or i3 1215U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1215U or i5 1240P?
Promotion
EnglishРусский