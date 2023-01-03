Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1335U or Ryzen 7 5800H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1335U vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1335U with 10-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 1335U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of Intel Core i5 1335U
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1454 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +21%
1727
Ryzen 7 5800H
1431
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U
7406
Ryzen 7 5800H +67%
12331
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +14%
3501
Ryzen 7 5800H
3071
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U
17160
Ryzen 7 5800H +25%
21485
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +17%
1712
Ryzen 7 5800H
1465
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i5-1335U -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 8
P-Threads 4 16
Base Frequency (P) 1.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 8
Total Threads 12 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 32x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 55 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 640 512
TMUs 40 32
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1335U
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800H
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1335U official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Choose between two processors
Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Intel Core i5 1335U?
