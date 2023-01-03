Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1335U or M1 Pro: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1335U vs Apple M1 Pro

Intel Core i5 1335U
VS
Apple M1 Pro
Intel Core i5 1335U
Apple M1 Pro

We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1335U against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Pro. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 1335U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1335U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
Promotion

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +13%
1732
M1 Pro
1536
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U
7398
M1 Pro +64%
12122
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U
3509
M1 Pro +9%
3839
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U
17082
M1 Pro +29%
22096
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U
1713
M1 Pro +4%
1782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U
7563
M1 Pro +65%
12508
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1335U and Apple M1 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 October 18, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M1
Model number i5-1335U -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 8
P-Threads 4 8
Base Frequency (P) 1.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 2
E-Threads 8 2
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 10
Total Threads 12 10
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 13x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 12-15 W (configurable) 30 W
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 55 W -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 640 2048
TMUs 40 128
ROPs 20 64
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 30 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1335U
1.41 TFLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1335U official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Apple M2 and Apple M1 Pro
2. Apple M2 Pro and Apple M1 Pro
3. Intel Core i9 12900K and Apple M1 Pro
4. Intel Core i7 13700K and Apple M1 Pro
5. Intel Core i7 1165G7 and Apple M1 Pro
6. Intel Core i5 1155G7 and Apple M1 Pro
7. AMD Ryzen 5 7530U and Intel Core i5 1335U
8. Intel Core i5 1235U and Intel Core i5 1335U
9. Intel Core i7 1255U and Intel Core i5 1335U
10. Intel Core i5 1340P and Intel Core i5 1335U
Compare other CPUs (540+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Pro or Intel Core i5 1335U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский