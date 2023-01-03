Intel Core i5 1335U vs Apple M2 Pro
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1335U with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
84
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
51
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
96
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
74
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1335U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v6 test - 2674 vs 2192 points
Promotion
Test in BenchmarksComparing the performance of CPUs across various tasks
CPU:
vs
Cinebench R23
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +1%
1690
1672
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8998
M2 Pro +67%
14984
GeekBench v6
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2192
M2 Pro +22%
2674
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
7482
M2 Pro +63%
12222
|File compression
|555.8 MB/sec
|1480 MB/sec
|Clang compilation
|60 Klines/sec
|98.8 Klines/sec
|HTML 5 Browser
|149 pages/sec
|292.7 pages/sec
|PDF Renderer
|203.8 Mpixels/sec
|316.7 Mpixels/sec
|Text processing
|224.7 pages/sec
|263.2 pages/sec
|Background blur
|36.1 images/sec
|47.1 images/sec
|Photo processing
|61.5 images/sec
|112.8 images/sec
|Ray tracing
|12.8 Mpixels/sec
|14.4 Mpixels/sec
PassMark
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3630
M2 Pro +14%
4135
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17970
M2 Pro +47%
26382
|Integer math
|57.4 GOps/sec
|58.5 GOps/sec
|Floating point math
|40.6 GOps/sec
|74.4 GOps/sec
|Find prime numbers
|65M Primes/sec
|362M Primes/sec
|Random string sorting
|24M Strings/sec
|42.1M Strings/sec
|Data encryption
|12.8 GBytes/sec
|15.9 GBytes/sec
|Data compression
|206.9 MBytes/sec
|340.3 MBytes/sec
|Physics
|1027 Frames/sec
|3657 Frames/sec
|Extended instructions
|11.6B Matrices/sec
|12.2B Matrices/sec
SpecificationsFull technical specification of Intel Core i5 1335U and Apple M2 Pro
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 17, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i5-1335U
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|8
|P-Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.6 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|0.9 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|12
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|13x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|40 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|12-15 W (configurable)
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|55 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|2432
|TMUs
|40
|152
|ROPs
|20
|76
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
|- LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1335U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1