Intel Core i5 13500HX vs i5 13450HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13500HX with 14-cores against the 2.4 GHz i5 13450HX with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500HX
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500HX +1%
1815
1798
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500HX +6%
13360
12639
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i5-13500HX
|i5-13450HX
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (16EU)
|UHD Graphics (16EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|14
|10
|Total Threads
|20
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|18x
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|BGA-1964
|TDP
|45-55 W (configurable)
|45-55 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|157 W
|157 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|128
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|16
|16
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13500HX official page
|Intel Core i5 13450HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
