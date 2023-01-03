Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13500HX or Ryzen 7 7840HS: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13500HX with 14-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7840HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7840HS and 13500HX
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13500HX and AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 4 (Phoenix)
Model number i5-13500HX -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (16EU) Radeon 780M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz 5.1 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 8
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 38x
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 25 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm
Socket BGA-1964 FP8
TDP 45-55 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 157 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) Radeon 780M
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 2900 MHz
Shading Units 128 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 16 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13500HX
0.382 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 7840HS
8.12 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
Memory Size 128 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13500HX official page AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS or Intel Core i5 13500HX?
