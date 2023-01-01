Intel Core i7 12700H vs i5 13500HX VS Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i5 13500HX We compared two 14-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H against the 2.5 GHz i5 13500HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 13500HX and 12700H Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500HX Unlocked multiplier

Unlocked multiplier Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM

Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700H and i5 13500HX

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 4, 2022 January 3, 2023 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake Raptor Lake Model number i7-12700H i5-13500HX Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) UHD Graphics (16EU)

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 6 6 P-Threads 12 12 Base Frequency (P) 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.9 GHz Efficient Cores E-Cores 8 8 E-Threads 8 8 Base Frequency (E) 1.7 GHz 1.8 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz Total Total Cores 14 14 Total Threads 20 20 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 23x 25x L1 Cache 80K (per core) - L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1964 TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 45-55 W (configurable) Max. Boost TDP 115 W 157 W Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1500 MHz Shading Units 768 128 TMUs 48 16 ROPs 24 8 Execution Units 96 16 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i7 12700H 1.69 TFLOPS Core i5 13500HX 0.382 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s ECC Support No -

Misc Official site Intel Core i7 12700H official page Intel Core i5 13500HX official page PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 28 20