We compared two 14-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12700H against the 2.5 GHz i5 13500HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i7-12700H i5-13500HX
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) UHD Graphics (16EU)

P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.9 GHz
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.7 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Total Cores 14 14
Total Threads 20 20
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) -
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1964
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 45-55 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 115 W 157 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 768 128
TMUs 48 16
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 16
TGP 15 W 15 W
Core i7 12700H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 13500HX
0.382 TFLOPS

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No -

Official site Intel Core i7 12700H official page Intel Core i5 13500HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

