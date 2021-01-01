Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9300H or Intel Core i5 11300H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 9300H vs Intel Core i5 11300H

Intel Core i5 9300H
VS
Intel Core i5 11300H
Intel Core i5 9300H
Intel Core i5 11300H

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 9300H against the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11300H and 9300H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1373 vs 988 points
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 9300H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9300H and Intel Core i5 11300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake H35
Model number i5-9300H i5-11300H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 128K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9300H official page Intel Core i5 11300H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11300H or Intel Core i5 9300H?
