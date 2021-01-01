Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1065G7 or Core i5 11320H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 11320H

Intel Core i7 1065G7
VS
Intel Core i5 11320H
Intel Core i7 1065G7
Intel Core i5 11320H

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 against the 2.5-3.2 GHz i5 11320H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11320H and 1065G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 11320H – 15 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11320H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1457 vs 1157 points
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1065G7 and i5 11320H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 June 21, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Ice Lake Tiger Lake
Model number i7-1065G7 i7-11320H
Socket BGA-1526 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics G7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 2.5-3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 25-32x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1100-1400 MHz
Shading Units 512 768
TMUs 64 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units - 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1065G7
n/a
Core i5 11320H
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page Intel Core i5 11320H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 4
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Intel Core i7 1065G7
2. AMD Ryzen 7 4800H vs Intel Core i7 1065G7
3. Intel Core i5 10300H vs Intel Core i7 1065G7
4. Intel Core i7 10510U vs Intel Core i7 1065G7
5. AMD Ryzen 7 4800U vs Intel Core i7 1065G7
6. Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs Intel Core i5 11320H
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Intel Core i5 11320H
8. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U vs Intel Core i5 11320H
9. Intel Core i5 11300H vs Intel Core i5 11320H
10. Intel Core i5 11400H vs Intel Core i5 11320H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11320H or i7 1065G7?
EnglishРусский