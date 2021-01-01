Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 11320H VS Intel Core i7 1065G7 Intel Core i5 11320H We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 against the 2.5-3.2 GHz i5 11320H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 11320H and 1065G7 Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7 Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 11320H – 15 vs 35 Watt Advantages of Intel Core i5 11320H Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1457 vs 1157 points

15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1065G7 and i5 11320H

General Vendor Intel Intel Released August 1, 2019 June 21, 2021 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Ice Lake Tiger Lake Model number i7-1065G7 i7-11320H Socket BGA-1526 BGA-1449 Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics G7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 8 8 Base Frequency 1.3 GHz 2.5-3.2 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4.5 GHz Bus frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier 13x 25-32x Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 15 W 28-35 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1100-1400 MHz Shading Units 512 768 TMUs 64 48 ROPs 8 24 Execution Units - 96 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i7 1065G7 n/a Core i5 11320H 1.69 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4267 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page Intel Core i5 11320H official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes - 4 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -