Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 11320H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7 1065G7 against the 2.5-3.2 GHz i5 11320H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 11320H – 15 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11320H
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1457 vs 1157 points
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1158
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4510
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2445
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8880
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1162
Core i5 11320H +25%
1458
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3805
Core i5 11320H +43%
5451
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|June 21, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i7-1065G7
|i7-11320H
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.5-3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|13x
|25-32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1100-1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|768
|TMUs
|64
|48
|ROPs
|8
|24
|Execution Units
|-
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 11320H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|4
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
