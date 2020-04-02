Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10875H or Ryzen 7 4800H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10875H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H
16251
Ryzen 7 4800H +21%
19739
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +10%
1284
Ryzen 7 4800H
1171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 2, 2020 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-10850H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 32K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature - 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10875H official page AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

