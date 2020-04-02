Intel Core i7 10875H vs i7 10750H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +3%
507
491
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +32%
3637
2749
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +5%
2915
2768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +27%
16251
12845
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +6%
1284
1214
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +26%
6951
5526
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|i7-10750H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10875H official page
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
89 (74.8%)
30 (25.2%)
Total votes: 119
Сompetitors
- Core i7 10875H vs Core i7 9750H
- Core i7 10875H vs Core i9 9980HK
- Core i7 10875H vs Core i9 9880H
- Core i7 10875H vs Core i7 8750H
- Core i7 10875H vs Core i7 9700K
- Core i7 10750H vs Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Core i7 10750H vs Core i7 9750H
- Core i7 10750H vs Ryzen 7 4800H
- Core i7 10750H vs Ryzen 9 4900H
- Core i7 10750H vs Core i5 10300H