Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i5 1335U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 1.3 GHz i5 1335U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 1335U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1335U
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1426 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1512
Core i5 1335U +14%
1727
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6084
Core i5 1335U +22%
7406
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2854
Core i5 1335U +23%
3501
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10515
Core i5 1335U +63%
17160
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1427
Core i5 1335U +20%
1712
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4371
Core i5 1335U +72%
7539
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|i5-1335U
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|2
|P-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|-
|8
|E-Threads
|-
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|0.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|10
|Total Threads
|8
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-28x
|13x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|12-28 W (configurable)
|12-15 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|55 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|Intel Core i5 1335U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
