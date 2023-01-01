Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1165G7 or Core i5 1335U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i5 1335U

Intel Core i7 1165G7
VS
Intel Core i5 1335U
Intel Core i7 1165G7
Intel Core i5 1335U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 with 4-cores against the 1.3 GHz i5 1335U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 1335U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1335U and 1165G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1335U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1426 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
1512
Core i5 1335U +14%
1727
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
6084
Core i5 1335U +22%
7406
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
2854
Core i5 1335U +23%
3501
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
10515
Core i5 1335U +63%
17160
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
1427
Core i5 1335U +20%
1712
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
4371
Core i5 1335U +72%
7539
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1165G7 and i5 1335U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i7-1165G7 i5-1335U
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 2
P-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (P) 1.2-2.8 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 8
E-Threads - 8
Base Frequency (E) - 0.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) - 3.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 10
Total Threads 8 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12-28x 13x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1744
TDP 12-28 W (configurable) 12-15 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP - 55 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 768 640
TMUs 48 40
ROPs 24 20
Execution Units 96 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1165G7
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 1335U
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page Intel Core i5 1335U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

