Intel Core i7 1165G7
Core i7 1165G7 - laptop processor produced by Intel for socket BGA-1440 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2800 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4700 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 12 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2564
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3255
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12932
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1524
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5122
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
