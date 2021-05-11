Intel Core i7 11800H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- Around 3.52 GB/s (7%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1486
Ryzen 5 5600X +2%
1519
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +2%
12049
11788
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3123
Ryzen 5 5600X +8%
3361
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21245
Ryzen 5 5600X +3%
21785
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1524
Ryzen 5 5600X +7%
1626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +2%
8493
8308
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|395 USD
|299 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-11800H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19-23x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
