Intel Core i7 11800H vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H against the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1517 vs 1376 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 11800H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Around 17.1 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +7%
1509
1411
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +41%
12281
8681
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +2%
3166
3106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +21%
21568
17759
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +11%
1531
1377
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +34%
7968
5930
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Cezanne U
|Model number
|i7-11800H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19-23x
|19x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|16
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
