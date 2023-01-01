Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11800H or Core i5 1335U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11800H vs i5 1335U

Intel Core i7 11800H
VS
Intel Core i5 1335U
Intel Core i7 11800H
Intel Core i5 1335U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H with 8-cores against the 1.3 GHz i5 1335U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1335U and 11800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Has 12288 KB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1335U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H
1496
Core i5 1335U +15%
1718
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +66%
12162
Core i5 1335U
7308
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H
3115
Core i5 1335U +11%
3453
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +24%
21025
Core i5 1335U
16991
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H
1542
Core i5 1335U +10%
1698
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +18%
8812
Core i5 1335U
7487
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11800H and i5 1335U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i7-11800H i5-1335U
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 2
P-Threads 16 4
Base Frequency (P) 1.9-2.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 8
E-Threads - 8
Base Frequency (E) - 0.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) - 3.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 10
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19-23x 13x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP (PL1) 35-45 W (configurable) 12-15 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) - 55 W
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1744
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 256 640
TMUs 16 40
ROPs 8 20
Execution Units 32 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11800H
0.742 TFLOPS
Core i5 1335U
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR4-3200 - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11800H official page Intel Core i5 1335U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 11800H or Core i7 1255U
2. Core i7 11800H or Ryzen 7 5800H
3. Core i7 11800H or Core i5 12450H
4. Core i7 11800H or Ryzen 7 6800H
5. Core i5 1335U or Ryzen 5 7530U
6. Core i5 1335U or Core i5 1235U
7. Core i5 1335U or Ryzen 7 7730U
8. Core i5 1335U or Core i5 1135G7
9. Core i5 1335U or Core i7 1355U
10. Core i5 1335U or Core i7 1255U
Compare other CPUs (580+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1335U or i7 11800H?
EnglishРусский