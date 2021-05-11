Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11850H or Core i7 10850H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11850H vs i7 10850H

Intel Core i7 11850H
VS
Intel Core i7 10850H
Intel Core i7 11850H
Intel Core i7 10850H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1-2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11850H with 8-cores against the 2.7 GHz i7 10850H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10850H and 11850H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11850H and i7 10850H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 April 2, 2020
Launch price 395 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Comet Lake
Model number i7-11850H i7-10850H
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.1-2.5 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21-25x 27x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 35-45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11850H official page Intel Core i7 10850H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10850H or i7 11850H?
