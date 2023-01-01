Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs i3 1215U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1215U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Has 2048 MB larger L3 cache size
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1454
Core i3 1215U +8%
1572
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5711
Core i3 1215U +1%
5786
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2817
Core i3 1215U +21%
3413
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10649
Core i3 1215U +7%
11366
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1469
Core i3 1215U +7%
1567
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5131
Core i3 1215U +16%
5976
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i7-1185G7
|i3-1215U
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|2
|P-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|-
|4
|E-Threads
|-
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|0.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|-
|3.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|6
|Total Threads
|8
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-30x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|10MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|12-28 W (configurable)
|12-15 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|55 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1350 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|16
|Execution Units
|96
|64
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|Intel Core i3 1215U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
