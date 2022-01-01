Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1185G7 or Core i5 12500H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs i5 12500H

Intel Core i7 1185G7
VS
Intel Core i5 12500H
Intel Core i7 1185G7
Intel Core i5 12500H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 with 4-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12500H with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12500H and 1185G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 12500H – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7
5752
Core i5 12500H +156%
14751
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7
5245
Core i5 12500H +100%
10513
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1185G7 and i5 12500H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Alder Lake-H
Model number i7-1185G7 i5-12500H
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)

Performance

Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12-30x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 12-28 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1350 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 768 640
TMUs 48 40
ROPs 24 20
Execution Units 96 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1185G7
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page Intel Core i5 12500H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs Intel Core i7 1165G7
2. Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
3. Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs Apple M1 Pro
4. Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs Intel Core i7 11370H
5. Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs Intel Core i7 11850H
6. Intel Core i5 12500H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
7. Intel Core i5 12500H vs Intel Core i7 11800H
8. Intel Core i5 12500H vs Intel Core i5 11400H
9. Intel Core i5 12500H vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
10. Intel Core i5 12500H vs Intel Core i5 11500H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12500H or i7 1185G7?
Promotion
EnglishРусский