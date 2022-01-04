Intel Core i7 12650H vs i7 11370H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 12650H with 10-cores against the 3.0-3.3 GHz i7 11370H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12650H
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1762 vs 1426 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 12650H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1533
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5723
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3060
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12294
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12650H +23%
1773
1438
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12650H +117%
10625
4891
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Tiger Lake H35
|Model number
|i7-12650H
|i7-11370H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics 96
Performance
|Cores
|10
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|30-33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1350 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|768
|TMUs
|32
|48
|ROPs
|16
|24
|Execution Units
|64
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12650H official page
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
