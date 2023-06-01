Apple M2 Pro vs Apple M2
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Pro are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 102.4 GB/s (100%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 32 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
- Newer - released 1-year later
Advantages of Apple M2
- Consumes up to 50% less energy than the M2 Pro – 15 vs 30 Watt
Benchmarks
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|Apple
|Released
|June 1, 2023
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|ARMv8
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Pro GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|15 W
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Pro GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|1024
|TMUs
|-
|64
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|128
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
