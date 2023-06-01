Home > CPU Comparisons > M2 Pro or Apple M2: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Pro are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 102.4 GB/s (100%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 32 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • Newer - released 1-year later
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Consumes up to 50% less energy than the M2 Pro – 15 vs 30 Watt

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +1%
1616
Apple M2
1595
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +63%
14232
Apple M2
8725
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M2 Pro
n/a
Apple M2
4043
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro
n/a
Apple M2
15511
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +1%
1968
Apple M2
1940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +56%
14060
Apple M2
8988
Specifications

General

Vendor Apple Apple
Released June 1, 2023 June 6, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 ARMv8
Socket Apple M-Socket Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU Apple M2 GPU

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP 30 W 15 W

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Pro GPU Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock - 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units - 1024
TMUs - 64
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 128
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
M2 Pro
n/a
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 32 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 or M2 Pro?
