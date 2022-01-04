Intel Core i5 12500H vs Apple M2
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
91
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
57
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
80
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M2
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 12500H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1698
Apple M2 +1%
1720
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +70%
14719
8674
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1608
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10215
Apple M2 +4%
10577
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|-
|Model number
|i5-12500H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|25x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1456 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|1024
|TMUs
|40
|64
|ROPs
|20
|32
|Execution Units
|80
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|-
