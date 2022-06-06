Apple M2
Apple M2 - laptop processor produced by Apple for socket Apple M-Socket that has 8 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3400 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Apple M2 GPU.
Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1710
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8605
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10575
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Transistors
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|TDP
|15 W
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1456 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|TMUs
|64
|ROPs
|32
|Execution Units
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
3 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|PCI Express Version
|4.0