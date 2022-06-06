Home > Apple M2: performance and specs

Apple M2

Apple M2 - laptop processor produced by Apple for socket Apple M-Socket that has 8 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3400 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Apple M2 GPU.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Apple M2 in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1710
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8605
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10575

Specifications

Apple M2 technical specifications

General

Vendor Apple
Released June 6, 2022
Type Laptop
instruction set ARMv8
Socket Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU

Performance

Cores 8
Threads 8
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz
L1 Cache 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Transistors 20 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm
TDP 15 W

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1456 MHz
Shading Units 1024
TMUs 64
ROPs 32
Execution Units 128
TGP 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
3 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

PCI Express Version 4.0

