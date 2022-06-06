Apple M2 - laptop processor produced by Apple for socket Apple M-Socket that has 8 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3400 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Apple M2 GPU.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.