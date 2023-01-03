Intel Core i7 1355U vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1355U against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Max. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
49
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
93
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
70
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1355U
- Newer - released 8-months later
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Promotion
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1355U +13%
1747
1542
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8875
M1 Max +39%
12333
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3818
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22158
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1704
M1 Max +4%
1776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8390
M1 Max +50%
12602
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|May 7, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M1
|Model number
|i7-1355U
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|8
|P-Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|2
|E-Threads
|8
|2
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.7 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|10
|Total Threads
|12
|10
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|17x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|12-15 W (configurable)
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|55 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|4096
|TMUs
|48
|256
|ROPs
|24
|128
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
|- LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1355U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1