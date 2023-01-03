Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1355U or M1 Max: what's better?

We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i7 1355U against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Max. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 1355U
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1355U
  • Newer - released 8-months later
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1355U +13%
1747
M1 Max
1542
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1355U
8875
M1 Max +39%
12333
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1355U
n/a
M1 Max
22158
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1355U
1704
M1 Max +4%
1776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1355U
8390
M1 Max +50%
12602
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1355U and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 May 7, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M1
Model number i7-1355U -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 8
P-Threads 4 8
Base Frequency (P) 1.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 2
E-Threads 8 2
Base Frequency (E) 1.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.7 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 10
Total Threads 12 10
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 17x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 12-15 W (configurable) 30 W
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 55 W -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 768 4096
TMUs 48 256
ROPs 24 128
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 60 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1355U
1.69 TFLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1355U official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

